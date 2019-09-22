|
Mary Beth V. Hinrichs
Age 78. Born to eternal life September 18, 2019. Loving mother of Carl (Jennifer) Hinrichs. Proud grandma of Drew and Ashley Hinrichs. Dear sister of Karen (Lawrence) Kusch, and Allen (Carol) Cozington. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation at St. Leonard Catholic Church, W173 S7743 Westwood Dr., Muskego on Tuesday, September 24th from 10 AM to 11:45 AM. Funeral Mass 12 Noon. Private interment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019