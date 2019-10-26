Services
Schramka-Densow Funeral Home
423 North Main Street
Thiensville, WI 53092
(262) 242-3120
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Brunner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary "Bonnie" (Kellison) Brunner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary "Bonnie" (Kellison) Brunner Notice
Mary "Bonnie" (Kellison) Brunner

Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Oct. 25, 2019. Age 90 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer, Jr (aka Jack), mother, Zepherine and In-laws, Elmer, Sr and Theckla. Loving mom of Terry (Tom Gibson), Mark (Susan), James (Jenni), Lynn (Mike Jacob) and Heidi Beaudoin. Further survived by grandchildren and other relatives.

Bonnie will be interred next to Elmer awaiting the resurrection in a private graveyard ceremony.

She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a good wife, mother, cook and homemaker.

A special thank you to all who ministered to her during her final years at Heritage Nursing Home and Compassus Hospice.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline