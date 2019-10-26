|
Mary "Bonnie" (Kellison) Brunner
Milwaukee - Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Oct. 25, 2019. Age 90 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer, Jr (aka Jack), mother, Zepherine and In-laws, Elmer, Sr and Theckla. Loving mom of Terry (Tom Gibson), Mark (Susan), James (Jenni), Lynn (Mike Jacob) and Heidi Beaudoin. Further survived by grandchildren and other relatives.
Bonnie will be interred next to Elmer awaiting the resurrection in a private graveyard ceremony.
She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a good wife, mother, cook and homemaker.
A special thank you to all who ministered to her during her final years at Heritage Nursing Home and Compassus Hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019