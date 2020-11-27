1/1
Mary Buchaklian
Mary Buchaklian

Pewaukee - Mary Buchaklian, age 89, passed away peacefully at home on 23 November 2020. Mary is survived by her husband, John Buchaklian. Visitation at St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church, 4100 N. Newman Rd, Racine, Wisconsin, on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at 9am until time of service at 10:00 am. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Mary's page, select service, and select live stream.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403, (262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to: www.meredithfuneralhome.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church
NOV
28
Service
10:00 AM
St. Hagop Armenian Apostolic Church
