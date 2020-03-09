|
Mary C. Armbruster
(Nee Cobeen) was Born to Eternal Life on March 6, 2020 at the age of 86. She was a loving wife to John Armbruster, her husband of 59 years. Their children Lynn Bryan (Dan McIntosh), Kathy Armbruster, Janet Janisse, Mike (Debbie) Armbruster will miss her deeply. Mary had the joy of having grandchildren who loved her and learned from her, Andrew, Abigail, Aubrey, Christopher, Carly, Sam, Alex, Max, and Matthew. Also left to cherish her memory are her brother, Charles, her sister, Helen (John) Kabara, sister-in-law Mary (John) O'Malley and many wonderful nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Gertrude Cobeen, her sister, Patricia Adlam, Brother-in-law George Adlam, and sister in-law Miyako Cobeen.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate Mary's vibrant life on Saturday, March 14th at The Chapel of St. John the Evangelist at St. John's on the Lake, 1800 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee beginning at 10:00 AM with a Memorial Mass at 11:00 AM and followed by a Luncheon at St. John's. Private burial at a later date.
Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the St John's on the Lake Employee Scholarship Fund. The family would like to thank the staff at Columbia-St. Mary's Hospital and St John's on the Lake for the care Mary received at the end of her life.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020