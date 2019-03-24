Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Carney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary C. Carney

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mary C. Carney Notice
Carney, Mary C. (Nee Streit) Of Milwaukee, WI, age 74, passed away peacefully at home Tues. March 19, 2019. Loving mother of Aaron (Denise) Carney and Amanda (Jim) Morrill. Proud grandmother of Jack. Also survived by brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Visitation Sat. March 30, 2019 at ST. JUDE THE APOSTLE CATHOLIC CHURCH 734 Glenview Ave., Wauwatosa, WI 53213 from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now