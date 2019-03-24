|
Carney, Mary C. (Nee Streit) Of Milwaukee, WI, age 74, passed away peacefully at home Tues. March 19, 2019. Loving mother of Aaron (Denise) Carney and Amanda (Jim) Morrill. Proud grandmother of Jack. Also survived by brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Memorial Visitation Sat. March 30, 2019 at ST. JUDE THE APOSTLE CATHOLIC CHURCH 734 Glenview Ave., Wauwatosa, WI 53213 from 10 AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 12 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 24, 2019