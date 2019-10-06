Services
Mary C. Hall


1940 - 2019
Mary C. Hall Notice
Mary C. Hall

Franksville - (nee Skaleski), of Franksville passed away with peace and grace at home with her precious daughter by her side on August 27, 2019 at the age of 79.

Mary Cecelia was born to life April 27, 1940 in Shawano, WI. She was the third child of four siblings. Mary is survived by her adoring daughter Laura (John) Syty, endearing grandsons Richard and William Syty.

For full notice please see Funeral Home's website. Private services were held.

Memorials in Mary's name can be sent to "All Tressed Up" wig closet, c/o Ascension All Saints Hospital, 3805-B Spring St, Suite 220, Racine, WI 53405

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
