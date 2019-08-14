|
Hildebrand, Mary C. "Cookie" (Nee Panich) Found peace July 24, 2019 at age 79. Beloved wife of Del Hildebrand. Loving mother of Cindy, Bobby, Del and Tammy. Dear sister of Terry Taylor. Further survived by nieces, grandchildren and other family and friends. Mary was extremely active in many Croatian activities and part of lodge 993. Mary was a long time member and former secretary treasurer of the lodge. Mary had a heart of gold and was always eager to help anyone. The world will miss her! Viewing and Celebration will be held Saturday, August 17th at Schaff Funeral Home from 10:00-12:00 p.m. Internment will be on Monday at Holy Cross Cemetery at 10:00 A.M.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2019