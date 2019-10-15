|
Mary C. Kitkowski
(Nee Kovach) Formerly Kennedy. Found her way to the fox farm October 11, 2019. Beloved mother and best friend of Barbara (Mark) Spychalski, Diane Kennedy, and Susan (Robert) Wolski, and the late Larry Kennedy. Fun loving grandmother of the late Ian, Adam, the late Megan, Erin (James), Ryan, and Alex. Great-grandmother of Ethan and Owen Mae. Preceded in death by her husbands James F. Kennedy and Justin J. Kitkowski. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Mary was a retiree of Delco, after 30 years of service. Special thanks to her neighbors extraordinaire, Tom and Barb Vomastic and the staff of Earthly Angels at Applewood New Berlin, and Heartland Hospice for their loving care. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday at St. Augustine Church (6762 W. Rogers St. West Allis) 10:00 AM. Visitation 9:00 AM until time of Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Deaf & Hearing Impaired appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019