|
|
Mary C. Kloss
- - (Nee Chappie) died on September 1, 2019 at the age of 73. Loving wife of Charles Kloss. Survived by one son Mark (Sally) Chappie, two stepdaughters Kristal (Jim) Blomberg and Natalie (Jeremy) DeKam, grandchildren and her loving dogs. Also survived by relatives and many other friends. Special thanks to the Schroedl, Waite and Weber families for their love and support.
Visitation on Friday, September 6, 2019 at SAINT ALPHONSUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 6060 W. Loomis Road, Greendale from 9:30am to 10:45am with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. Burial to follow at Good Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Wisconsin Humane Society or to a appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019