Mary C. Orthmann
Mary C. Orthmann

December 25, 1930 - October 4, 2020. Died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by her husband William, son James and daughter Sally. She is survived by her companion Ralph Rutkowski. Loving mother to Mary Cay (James), Joel, Jeff (Sherry), Jay, Jerry (Hyland) and Jon (Amy). Proud grandma of 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Further survived by friends and relatives. Memorial visitation on October 17 at Divine Mercy Parish (800 Marquette Ave, South Milw.) from 10 to 11 AM with Mass at 11 AM. Interment Forest Hill Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the Heartland Hospice team for their love and compassion taking care of mom. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to Heartland Hospice. Face masks are required for all who attend.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish
Funeral services provided by
Molthen-Bell & Son Funeral Home
700 Milwaukee Ave
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
4147620154
