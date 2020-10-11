Mary C. OrthmannDecember 25, 1930 - October 4, 2020. Died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Preceded in death by her husband William, son James and daughter Sally. She is survived by her companion Ralph Rutkowski. Loving mother to Mary Cay (James), Joel, Jeff (Sherry), Jay, Jerry (Hyland) and Jon (Amy). Proud grandma of 13 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Further survived by friends and relatives. Memorial visitation on October 17 at Divine Mercy Parish (800 Marquette Ave, South Milw.) from 10 to 11 AM with Mass at 11 AM. Interment Forest Hill Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the Heartland Hospice team for their love and compassion taking care of mom. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to Heartland Hospice. Face masks are required for all who attend.