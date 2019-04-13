|
|
Fleming, Mary Catherine (Nee Bach) age 76, died April 9, 2019. Predeceased by parents, Woodrow and Marcella Bach, brother, Woodrow Bach, and sister, Marcia Bach. Survived by brothers, John (Patricia Gorence) Bach, David, (Becky) Bach, Daniel Bach, and Michael (Diana) Bach; Sisters, Nancy Winkler and Christine (Montgomery) Mackey, and sister-in-law, Susan Bach. She is further fondly remembered by her 17 nephews and nieces and 14 grandnephews and grandnieces. Mary graduated from Holy Angel's Academy and earned her Journalism degree at Marquette University. While Women's Page Editor of the Scottsdale Progress, she received the Penney-Missouri Journalism award; she later continued as an executive in the public relations field. Mary contributed her time as a literacy tutor and distributed food to different food pantries. She was an avid collector and dog lover. Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15 at St. Sebastian Catholic Church (5400 W. Washington Blvd.) from 9:30AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM. A luncheon will be served in the church hall and the burial service will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Rest in peace, Mary. Your body is no longer in pain. Your spirit can now soar.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019