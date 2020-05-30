Mary Cecelia Drow



Brooklyn Park - Age 92, of Brooklyn Park, MN passed away on May 27, 2020. Mary was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, attended St. Mary's Academy in Prairie du Chien, WI, and then graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee with a degree in Journalism. It was at Marquette University that Mary met Dick, the love of her life. Family, friends, and faith were Mary's passions - she was the eldest of a family of seven and had seven children of her own. Throughout a lifetime of trials and tribulations she set countless examples of kindness, courage, determination, and faith that served to inspire all who knew her.



Mary was preceded in death by her parents (Ambrose and Marion Esser), brothers Larry, Bill, and George Esser, husband Richard, and daughter Judith. Survived by sisters Joan Janssen, Virginia Bregel, and brother Ambrose (Gloria) Esser,. She was also survived by her children, Thomas (Christine) Drow, Robert Drow, Kathleen (Gary) Simac, John (Diane) Drow, James Drow, David (Linda) Drow, grandchildren Stephanie Drow, Jessica Robinson (Brent), Lauren Drow, Kristen Manthey (Erik), Allyson (Dustin) Peltier, Ryan (Nicole) Drow, Travis (Taylor) Drow, Dalton Drow, eight great grandchildren, and numerous nieces /nephews. A private memorial service is planned. In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to the American Diabetes Association.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store