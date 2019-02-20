Services
Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
3275 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 483-2322
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:45 PM
THE CHURCH OF ST. AUGUSTINE OF HIPPO
2530 S. Howell Ave.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
THE CHURCH OF ST. AUGUSTINE OF HIPPO
2530 S. Howell Ave.
View Map
Interment
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Gebhard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Celine Gebhard

Notice Condolences Flowers

Mary Celine Gebhard Notice
Gebhard, Mary Celine (Nee Multhauf) Found peace on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Age 86 years. Beloved wife of the late William E. Gebhard. Loving mother of William (Linda), Mark (Patti), Richard (Karen), Greg (Lisa) Gebhard and Deborah (the late Ron) Bober. Cherished grandmother of Heather, William (Melissa), Michael, Courtney (Mike) , Katie, Andy, John (Jenny), Jamie (Lundy), Anica, Alex and Ben Gebhard, Melissa and Justin Bober. Dear great-grandmother of Danielle, Amber, Brayden, Liam, Owen and Grayson. Dear sister of Joseph (Karen) and James (Arleen) Multhauf. Further survived by nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Visitation Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 4 - 5:45 PM at THE CHURCH OF ST. AUGUSTINE OF HIPPO, 2530 S. Howell Ave. Mass of Christian Burial at 6 PM. Interment Friday 10 AM Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. Mary was a very active and faithful member of St. Augustine Church nearly her entire life. If desired memorials in her name may be made to the church.
logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Prasser-Kleczka Funeral Homes
Download Now