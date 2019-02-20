|
Gebhard, Mary Celine (Nee Multhauf) Found peace on Sunday, February 17, 2019. Age 86 years. Beloved wife of the late William E. Gebhard. Loving mother of William (Linda), Mark (Patti), Richard (Karen), Greg (Lisa) Gebhard and Deborah (the late Ron) Bober. Cherished grandmother of Heather, William (Melissa), Michael, Courtney (Mike) , Katie, Andy, John (Jenny), Jamie (Lundy), Anica, Alex and Ben Gebhard, Melissa and Justin Bober. Dear great-grandmother of Danielle, Amber, Brayden, Liam, Owen and Grayson. Dear sister of Joseph (Karen) and James (Arleen) Multhauf. Further survived by nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Visitation Thursday, February 21, 2019, from 4 - 5:45 PM at THE CHURCH OF ST. AUGUSTINE OF HIPPO, 2530 S. Howell Ave. Mass of Christian Burial at 6 PM. Interment Friday 10 AM Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. Mary was a very active and faithful member of St. Augustine Church nearly her entire life. If desired memorials in her name may be made to the church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019