|
|
Chobanian, Mary (Nee Hajinian) Mary Hajinian Chobanian was called Home to the Lord on June 5, 2019 at the age of 97. She was born on January 26, 1922 in South Milwaukee, the eldest child of Haji-Sarkis and Tamom Hajinian, immigrants and survivors of the Armenian genocide. On December 4, 1948 she married Hacheck Chobanian, who preceded her in death in 2007. Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and aunt with unyielding devotion to the Armenian Church community. She served her faith as a choir member and tireless contributor in the church kitchen preparing ethnic food for the Holiday Folk Fair and Armenian Fest. In 2003, with her husband, she was awarded the St. Nersess Shnorhali Medal by Karekin II, the Catholicos and Patriarch of the Armenian Church, in recognition of lifelong service to the Church. She supported the church Sunday School with affectionate guidance and chocolate candy. Mary was a champion of neatness, words of wisdom and completing tasks quickly. She is survived by her daughters Margaret (Samuel) Bozoian of Fairfax, VA and Nancy (Gary) Seabrook of Elm Grove, her grandson William Seabrook of Washington DC, and her brother Charles (Darla) Hajinian of Kansas City. Her sister Catherine Mikaelian and brother Nazar Hajinian preceded her in death. She is further survived by sister-in-law Lucy Hajinian, brother-in-law Kay Mikaelian, brother-in-law Michael Chobanian, DDS, and many nieces and nephews and their children and grandchildren. Aunty Mary was ever vigilant, while providing a constant supply of loving advice and unwavering admiration, as she placed the needs of others before herself. Visitation will be held at the Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home, 10210 West Lincoln Ave, West Allis on Sunday, June 9 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and on Monday, June 10, from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Armenian Church, 7825 Layton Avenue, Greenfield, WI 53220. Funeral services will follow at the Church at 11:00 AM. Entombment at Wisconsin Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the St. John the Baptist Armenian Church Sunday School Endowment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from June 8 to June 9, 2019