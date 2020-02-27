|
|
Mary Claire Dorn (nee Pilon)
Born September 22, 1936. Born to Eternal Life February 24, 2020. Loving mother of Ann, Sheila (Michael) Dorn-Wisth, Michael (Jamie), Victoria (Douglas) Mueller, Patrick (Petra), and Lisa. Devoted grandmother of Christopher (Staci), Anthony (Amanda), Danielle (David), Michael R. (Lara), Brendon (Carla), Casey (Heather), Kevin (Karen), Michael S. (Laura), Katherine (Andrew), Jacob, Kyler, Jonathan (Alexandra), Collin, Kamdon, Ryan, Michael V., Mackenzie, and Anna. Great-grandmother "Gigi" of Alaina, Eleanor, Carter, Katlyn, Leighton, Grace, Emerson, Andrew, Morgan, and August. Preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Herman Dorn, her parents, Joseph and Elaine Pilon, and her siblings, Ann, Elaine, Mary Catherine, and Mark.
Mary devoted her entire life to taking care of her family's well-being as a homemaker. Although heavily involved with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, she found time to obtain her bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, sing with the Milwaukee Symphony and church choir, teach religious education, and work several jobs.
Memorial Mass will be held Friday, March 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Parish, N 89 W 16297 Cleveland Ave, Menomonee Falls. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Memorials to appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020