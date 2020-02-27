Services
Schramka Funeral Home
W164 N9034 Water Street
Menomonee Falls, WI 53051
(262) 251-0330
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Dorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Claire (Pilon) Dorn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Claire (Pilon) Dorn Notice
Mary Claire Dorn (nee Pilon)

Born September 22, 1936. Born to Eternal Life February 24, 2020. Loving mother of Ann, Sheila (Michael) Dorn-Wisth, Michael (Jamie), Victoria (Douglas) Mueller, Patrick (Petra), and Lisa. Devoted grandmother of Christopher (Staci), Anthony (Amanda), Danielle (David), Michael R. (Lara), Brendon (Carla), Casey (Heather), Kevin (Karen), Michael S. (Laura), Katherine (Andrew), Jacob, Kyler, Jonathan (Alexandra), Collin, Kamdon, Ryan, Michael V., Mackenzie, and Anna. Great-grandmother "Gigi" of Alaina, Eleanor, Carter, Katlyn, Leighton, Grace, Emerson, Andrew, Morgan, and August. Preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Herman Dorn, her parents, Joseph and Elaine Pilon, and her siblings, Ann, Elaine, Mary Catherine, and Mark.

Mary devoted her entire life to taking care of her family's well-being as a homemaker. Although heavily involved with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, she found time to obtain her bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin Milwaukee, sing with the Milwaukee Symphony and church choir, teach religious education, and work several jobs.

Memorial Mass will be held Friday, March 6 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Parish, N 89 W 16297 Cleveland Ave, Menomonee Falls. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Memorials to appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline