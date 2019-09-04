|
Mary Claire (Niedfeldt) Ponto
Dallas, TX - Entered eternal life on August 22, 2019 in Dallas, Texas. Loving wife of 45 years of Richard (Rick) and beloved Mom of Kristin Wilkins (Dan), Kari Meadows (Rich), and Kirk. We will miss her handiwork, puzzles, Sudoku, laugh, ray of sunshine personality, and hugs. Many will miss her phone calls.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clarence and Dorothy, and her brother Sonny (Lucky) and niece Cheryl, as well as many other relatives. She is survived by her grandchildren, Devin, Hailey, Aaron and Adam Wilkins, her brothers Tom (Janie) and Don (Carol), and her sister Linda (Gary) Smith, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Frank and Barb Loduha, cousins, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and their offspring. Thanks to those who were able to attend her bedside in Dallas. You were a great comfort to us.
Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 7th (her 70th birthday) at Faith Lutheran Church in Sussex, Wisconsin, W244N6383 Weaver Drive, at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019