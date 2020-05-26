Sister Mary Clare Korte SSSF
Milwaukee - May 24, 2020. Age 98 years. Survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnephew, friends and the School Sisters of St. Francis Community with whom she shared life for 80 years.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday. To view a video of the service, please visit https://video.ibm.com/channel/school-sisters-of-st-francis. In lieu of flowers, contributions of School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020.