Sister Mary Clare Korte
Sister Mary Clare Korte SSSF

Milwaukee - May 24, 2020. Age 98 years. Survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnephew, friends and the School Sisters of St. Francis Community with whom she shared life for 80 years.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday. To view a video of the service, please visit https://video.ibm.com/channel/school-sisters-of-st-francis. In lieu of flowers, contributions of School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
