Mary Conarchy
Wauwatosa - Mary Elizabeth (nee Linscott) Conarchy was peacefully embraced by God's loving arms on January 22, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Loving wife of Bill for 50 years. Cherished mother of Mary M. Conarchy, Bridget (Eric) Fonstad, Jane M. Conarchy, Anne (Thomas) Uttich, William Conarchy, Maureen (Mark) Hargarten and Kyran (Jacqueline) Conarchy. Dear sister of John Linscott, Sr., and sister-in-law of Ann Hunter, Sister Lois Conarchy, SL and Jane Grant Conarchy. Further survived by 11 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her husband William, sister Margaret Obradovich, and brothers, Brother James Linscott, CSC and Robert Linscott, Sr., and son-in-law Richard L. Thomas.
Mary was born to Margaret and Raymond Linscott on July 28, 1927 in Milwaukee. Mary was a woman of faith and a dear friend to many. A long-time member of St. Bernard Parish, she previously assisted in the Prayer Circle and as a Eucharistic minister. She valued people and enjoyed getting to know each person she met. Mary's caring attitude and kindness were fundamental in her life. Dearly loved by all who knew her, Mary will be greatly missed.
Mary's family is grateful to the staff of the Congregational Home, Brookfield and the team of St. Croix Hospice for all they did to care for and support Mary during her illness.
Visitation is from 9:30 to 10:45 AM, with the funeral liturgy at 11 AM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at St. Bernard Parish, 1500 N. Wauwatosa Ave., Wauwatosa, WI 53213. Private entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to St. Bernard Parish or a .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020