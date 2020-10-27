Mary Concetta MeyerMary Concetta Meyer (Facinelli), born on February 16, 1922, entered eternal life peacefully on September 20, 2020. Her husband, Raymond, preceded her to eternal life on April 23rd, 1997. Also preceding her were her sister, Alice Wilson, and two brothers Peter Facinelli and Eugene Ravanelli. She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Neil) Lane and Steven (Lynn) Meyer. Mary is further survived by four grand children (Shannon, Megan, Jillian, Paul) and two great grand children, Grace and Summer.Born in Sheppton Pennsylvania, Mary grew up in Norway, Michigan from the age of 3. She was known as Mamie (a Latin nick name for Mary) to family and friends. She graduated from high school in June 1941. During World War II she worked in a Milwaukee factory while living at the east side Catholic Girls Home. She kept in touch throughout her life with dear girl friends from that boarding house. Mary met her husband, Ray, after the war at a dance at the Eagles Club in Milwaukee. They married on January 24, 1948 and lived in Milwaukee throughout most of their lives until September of 1995 when they moved into a senior living apartment in Brookfield. Mary was a homemaker who was admired as an excellent cook. Ray and Mary often prepared and delivered complete meals to neighbors and fellow parishioners in times of illness or family need. Mary traditionally made hundreds of pizzelles at the holidays to give to family, friends and neighbors.Mary enjoyed spending time with family. She and Ray were very interested in the lives of their many nieces and nephews and were godparents to several of them. Mary and Ray especially enjoyed time spent with their grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mary loved listening to music and enjoyed singing at church. Mary and Ray participated in parish activities and enjoyed traveling to all the local church festivals in the Milwaukee area. Ray and Mary were regular mall walkers at Mayfair Mall. Mary was known to be a speedy walker and routinely lapped Ray, whose diabetes kept him at a slower pace. After Ray passed away, Mary walked four miles round trip to every Sunday Mass at St. Luke's in Brookfield. This continued well into her 80's when she finally listened to her worried family and got rides to church with friends. Mary continued walking 2 miles a day around her apartment complex, often praying the rosary as she walked. Mary had a special love for the rosary and all her family and friends knew that Mary was praying for them in times of special need.Mary slowed down in her 90's and somewhat reluctantly agreed to move to assisted living. She had a beautiful apartment at St. Camillus in Milwaukee and participated in many activities for residents. She particularly enjoyed the music programs, bingo, the weekly baking class and daily Mass. Her patient and caring aides impressed Mary with their good humor and kindness and she looked forward to their routine visits. Mary was able to actively participate in life throughout her final years.In lieu of flowers (Mary always said she wanted flowers while she was alive and not at her funeral), please consider a donation to the Medical College of Wisconsin. Mary's wish was to benefit medical science with her passing.Medical college contact web address:Donate by phone:Call the Donor Relations Team at 414-955-4709A celebration of life Mass will be announced at a future date when COVID-19 is under control and group gatherings are safe.