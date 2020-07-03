Mary Corfeld

Mary CorfeldWauwatosa - Joined her husband Wesley and parents Anna (nee Norville) and Lawrence Seidel in heaven on July 1, 2020 at age 93. Mary lived a full life on her own terms and was a devoted Catholic. She enjoyed raising and is survived by her five children: Kathleen (William) Meyer, Jean (Jay) Bubrick, John (Lynda) Corfeld, Peter (Linda Knutson) Corfeld and Susan (John) Saller. Mary loved her grandchildren Tracy (Jason) Stasinopoulos, Kelly (Geoff McKinlay) Corfeld, and triplets Grace, Hope and Joy Saller. Visitation Fri. July 10, 2020 from 10:00am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am, all at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 12130 W. Center St. Interment Wood National Cemetery.