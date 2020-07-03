1/
Mary Corfeld
Mary Corfeld

Wauwatosa - Joined her husband Wesley and parents Anna (nee Norville) and Lawrence Seidel in heaven on July 1, 2020 at age 93. Mary lived a full life on her own terms and was a devoted Catholic. She enjoyed raising and is survived by her five children: Kathleen (William) Meyer, Jean (Jay) Bubrick, John (Lynda) Corfeld, Peter (Linda Knutson) Corfeld and Susan (John) Saller. Mary loved her grandchildren Tracy (Jason) Stasinopoulos, Kelly (Geoff McKinlay) Corfeld, and triplets Grace, Hope and Joy Saller. Visitation Fri. July 10, 2020 from 10:00am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00am, all at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 12130 W. Center St. Interment Wood National Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
JUL
10
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Jelacic Funeral Home
5639 West Hampton Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53218
(414) 466-2134
