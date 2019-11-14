Services
Leon L Williamson Funeral Home
2157 North 12th Street
Milwaukee, WI 53205
(414) 374-1812
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church
1345 W. Burleigh St.
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church
1345 W. Burleigh St.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Evers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary D. Evers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary D. Evers Notice
Mary D. Evers

Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on November 9, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved Mother of Dale Evers, Linda A. Evers and Jo Ann Evers. Further survived by 2 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Combined Services Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church 1345 W. Burleigh St. Visitation 10 a.m. until Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline