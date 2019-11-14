|
Mary D. Evers
Milwaukee - Entered into Eternal Life on November 9, 2019 at the age of 86. Beloved Mother of Dale Evers, Linda A. Evers and Jo Ann Evers. Further survived by 2 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends. Combined Services Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Metropolitan Missionary Baptist Church 1345 W. Burleigh St. Visitation 10 a.m. until Funeral Services at 11 a.m. Entombment Wisconsin Memorial Park. LEON L. WILLIAMSON FUNERAL HOME 2157 N. 12th St. (414) 374-1812
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019