1/1
Mary Diana Koester
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Diana Koester

Mequon, WI - Nee Longworth Mary Koester, beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend to so very many passed away on August 17, 2020. She was born in Boone, Iowa on December 16, 1936 to her late parents, Dr. Wallace and Helen (nee Cole) Longworth.

Mary graduated from Boone High School in 1955 and from Iowa State University in 1959, where she majored in English and Home Economics. She was very active with her Pi Beta Phi Sorority and other campus activities. She met the love of her life, Kipp Koester, at Iowa State. They were married in December of 1959, before spending the next several years stationed in Quantico, Virginia and Camp Pendleton in Vista, California, while Kipp served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps and Mary taught Home Economics and English at the local high school. Their first child, Carolyn, was born in Philadelphia, PA, where Kipp attended Wharton and Mary continued teaching. They then moved to Whitefish Bay, WI, where Diana and Steven were born, and built a beautiful life full of family and friends, of which Mary was the center.

For several years, Mary was an award-winning real estate agent with Federated Realty in Shorewood. In retirement, Mary and Kipp became Naples, Florida residents but continued to maintain a home in Wisconsin where they spent their summers.

Throughout her life, Mary loved playing golf at Tripoli Country Club and the Country Club of Naples. She also enjoyed skiing, attending book and bridge clubs, and, most of all, she enjoyed spending quality time with family and friends. She was a member of the Junior League of Milwaukee and P.E.O., and was actively involved with the North Shore Presbyterian Church in Shorewood, WI and Mooring Presbyterian in Naples, FL. Mary had an artistic bent, too. She was a talented visual artist in high school and college and an accomplished violinist—her favorite activity. She played violin with her high school orchestra and later with the Landsdown Symphony Orchestra in Philadelphia and the Naples Orchestra and Chorus in Naples, FL.

Mary's bright smile lit the room and touched everyone in her presence. She was strong, selfless, supremely compassionate and capable. Always positive, she saw the good in everyone and every situation. Her faith was very important to her, guiding her through life. She was dearly loved and admired. She will be deeply missed.

Mary Koester is survived by her devoted husband Kipp; daughter Carolyn (Joe) Duris and their children, Carly and Joey; daughter Diana (Mike) Sullivan and her daughters Beth and Dawn; and son Steven (Jessie) and their daughter Iris; brother Richard (Barbara) Longworth; and four nieces: Susan Longworth, Katherine Ann Davidson, Liz Hall, and Mary Louise Coker.

Due to concerns about Covid-19, the family will be having a private service at North Shore Presbyterian Church. If so desired, memorials can be made to the North Shore Presbyterian Church Legacy Fund, 4048 N. Bartlett Ave., Shorewood, WI 53211.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved