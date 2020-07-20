Mary Donna Rivers(nee Clendenning), 87, formerly of Milwaukee and Plainfield, WI, entered into eternal life on Friday, July 17, 2020. Donna was born in Milwaukee on February 10, 1933 to the late Wesley and Marie (Fitzpatrick) Clendenning. Preceded in death by her husband Lester Rivers, brothers Pat (Gail) and Mike (Caroline) Clendenning and sister Helen Nagorski. Beloved mother of Keith (Corie) Rivers and Craig (Cassy) Rivers. Cherished grandmother of Joseph (Nicole) and Jamie (Rob) Rivers, Andy, Scott, Annie and Abbey. Great-grandmother of Aubrey and Blake Rivers. Also survived by brothers Jim (Pat), Bill (Shirley), and Tom (Linda) Clendenning, sister Barbara Polakowski and sisters-in-law Judy (Jim) Rivers, Judith (Bob) Rivers, Joan (Al) Gratton, Alice (Jack) Rivers, Carol Clendenning and a host of nieces and nephews.Services to be held at Schramka Funeral Home, Menomonee Falls on Friday, July 24, visitation from Noon to 2:00 PM with a short service to follow. Private interment immediately following at Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin, WI.