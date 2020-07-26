Mary E. Bink Stoiber95 of Butler, WI, St. Agnes Catholic Church. Danced to Eternal Life on July 21, 2020. Mary Elizabeth, daughter of Elmer and Florence (nee Gehl) Bink. Dear Mom of Judy (Chris), Linda (Bill), Mark, Pat (Kathleen), Jim, and Terri (Pat). Cherished Grandma of 11, Great-Grandma of 16, and Great-Great-Grandma of 2. Preceded in death by loved husband of 45 years, Jos. G. Stoiber; also siblings, Charlie Bink, Pat Graff, and Toni Walczak. Loving companion of Herman Meyer. Survived by dear sister Kathy Braunreiter, other relatives and friends. Member of American Legion Post #449, Brookfield.Outdoor Farewell Service at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, 13235 W. Capitol Dr. on Thursday, July 30, promptly at 2:15PM. Please meet in the Green parking area. Masks are required.