1/1
Mary E. Bink Stoiber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary E. Bink Stoiber

95 of Butler, WI, St. Agnes Catholic Church. Danced to Eternal Life on July 21, 2020. Mary Elizabeth, daughter of Elmer and Florence (nee Gehl) Bink. Dear Mom of Judy (Chris), Linda (Bill), Mark, Pat (Kathleen), Jim, and Terri (Pat). Cherished Grandma of 11, Great-Grandma of 16, and Great-Great-Grandma of 2. Preceded in death by loved husband of 45 years, Jos. G. Stoiber; also siblings, Charlie Bink, Pat Graff, and Toni Walczak. Loving companion of Herman Meyer. Survived by dear sister Kathy Braunreiter, other relatives and friends. Member of American Legion Post #449, Brookfield.

Outdoor Farewell Service at WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK, 13235 W. Capitol Dr. on Thursday, July 30, promptly at 2:15PM. Please meet in the Green parking area. Masks are required.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Service
02:15 PM
WISCONSIN MEMORIAL PARK
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
9000 West Capitol Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53222
(414) 464-4640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved