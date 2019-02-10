Bressers, Mary E. (nee John) Entered Heaven on Friday, February 1, 2019 at the age of 91. Preceded in death by her husband Joseph A. Bressers, her parents Anton F. John and Mary Van Eperen (nee Pekar), step-father Henry Van Eperen and son-in-law David A. Kordus. Loving mom of Kenneth A. Bressers and Debbie A. (Casey) Clickner. Caring grandmother and Nana of Robert (Erin) Bressers, Kenny Bressers, Dan(Shelly)Kordus, Curtis Clickner and Chad "C.J." Clickner. Great-grandmother of Quinn Bressers and Bella Rose Bressers. Also survived by her sister-in-law Lou Bressers. Mary was a long time Executive Secretary for Milwaukee Malleable & Grey Ironworks. She was an 80 year continuous member and Past President of the American Legion Auxiliary General William Mitchell Unit 388 and member of Daugherty-Hamilton Legion Unit 234. She was also a long time member of St. Alexander Catholic Church. Mary was a rummage sale Olympian who also enjoyed bowling, shopping and watching her treasured Milwaukee Brewers. She also loved helping others and being a surrogate mother and benefactor to her neighborhood buddies. The family wishes to thank the fantastic staff at Eastbrook Manor Memory Care Facility and Fr. Joe Mattern for their care and support. Mary will be interred privately with her beloved husband at St. Adalbert Cemetery. Memorial donations appreciated to the Dementia Society of America.



