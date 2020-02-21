|
Mary E. Bruesch (nee Olander)
Born to Eternal Life Monday, February 17, 2020 at the age of 71 years. Beloved wife of Tom for 51 years. Loving mom of Matthew, Noel, and Sarah (Nick) Ness. Proud grandma of Josephina, Raphael and Risa. Further survived by other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Gathering will be held on Tuesday February 25, 2020 from 9:30 AM until time of Memorial Mass at 11 AM at ST. VINCENT PALLOTTI CATHOLIC CHURCH (201 North 76th Street).
Mary was very proud of being a nurse for over 20 years. She spent the next 30 years between St. Vincent Pallotti and Gesu Church with various parish ministries.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020