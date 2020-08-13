Mary "Mimi" E. Elsner(Nee Schmidt) Born to Eternal Life on Tues. Aug. 11, 2020, age 86. Beloved wife for 59 yrs of the late Donald. Loving mother of Deborah (Michael) Maury, Janice (Dale) Daczyk, Edward Elsner and Robert (Tammy) Elsner. Proud grandmother Christopher (Taylor) Maury, Steven (Bridgette Egan) Maury, Scott Maury, Jacob (Britta) Daczyk and Melissa (Keegan) Garfoot. Dear sister of Jack (Sharron) Schmidt and the late Bill (Jerry) Schmidt. Also survived by other relatives and friends. FUNERAL MASS 11:00 AM ON TUES. AUG. 18, 2020 AT ST. BERNADETTE PARISH, 8200 W. DENVER AVE, MILWAUKEE, WI 53223. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation Tues. at the Church from 10:00 AM until time of Mass. Memorials to St. Bernadette Parish, appreciated. Please practice social distancing and wear a face mask. The Mass will also be live streamed on Zoom. Contact the funeral home for the Zoom link, (262) 376-9600.