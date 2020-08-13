1/
Mary E. "Mimi" Elsner
Mary "Mimi" E. Elsner

(Nee Schmidt) Born to Eternal Life on Tues. Aug. 11, 2020, age 86. Beloved wife for 59 yrs of the late Donald. Loving mother of Deborah (Michael) Maury, Janice (Dale) Daczyk, Edward Elsner and Robert (Tammy) Elsner. Proud grandmother Christopher (Taylor) Maury, Steven (Bridgette Egan) Maury, Scott Maury, Jacob (Britta) Daczyk and Melissa (Keegan) Garfoot. Dear sister of Jack (Sharron) Schmidt and the late Bill (Jerry) Schmidt. Also survived by other relatives and friends. FUNERAL MASS 11:00 AM ON TUES. AUG. 18, 2020 AT ST. BERNADETTE PARISH, 8200 W. DENVER AVE, MILWAUKEE, WI 53223. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation Tues. at the Church from 10:00 AM until time of Mass. Memorials to St. Bernadette Parish, appreciated. Please practice social distancing and wear a face mask. The Mass will also be live streamed on Zoom. Contact the funeral home for the Zoom link, (262) 376-9600.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
ST. BERNADETTE PARISH,
Funeral services provided by
Eernisse Funeral Home
1167 Washington Avenue
Cedarburg, WI 53012
(262) 376-9600
