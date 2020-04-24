Services
Mary E. King Notice
Mary E. King

(nee Fisher) Passed peacefully on Thursday, April 23, at the age of 100. Beloved wife of the late Glenn. Loving mother to Robert (the late Terry) Carranza, Yvonne (the late Frank) Wiltzins, Glenn Jr., and Sandy (Annie) Surdyk. Dear Grandma to Don (Julie) Carranza, Donna (Paulie) Groh, Roger Little, and Jacqueline (T.J.) Cassel. She was also a loving Great-Grandma and Great-great-Grandma. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Her happy, loving disposition and positive attitude made it fun to be with her. She was a former employee of the Fruit Ranch - West.

A special thanks to the caregivers and staff at Linden Grove - New Berlin for their compassionate and caring support given to her.

Burial will be held privately. A Memorial Service will be held at a safer time.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
