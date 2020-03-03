|
|
Mary E Lackovic
Oak Creek - Nee Frakes found peace March 2, 2020 at the age of 68. Preceded in death by her husband Gregory and her parents Jack and Geraldine Frakes. Loving mother of Scott (Angeline) and Sean Lackovic. Dear sister of Brian Frakes, Patty (Jerry) Harsch, Christopher (Ann Marie) and Jacqueline Frakes. Dear grandmother of Hunter and Westin. Dear niece of Dolores Jankowski, also survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial gathering Friday March 13, 2020 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME (7626 W Greenfield Ave) from 11 AM until time of services at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Golden Retriever Rescue appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 11, 2020