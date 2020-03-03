Services
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
(414) 476-0052
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
7626 West Greenfield Avenue
West Allis, WI 53214
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Lackovic
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Lackovic

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Lackovic Notice
Mary E Lackovic

Oak Creek - Nee Frakes found peace March 2, 2020 at the age of 68. Preceded in death by her husband Gregory and her parents Jack and Geraldine Frakes. Loving mother of Scott (Angeline) and Sean Lackovic. Dear sister of Brian Frakes, Patty (Jerry) Harsch, Christopher (Ann Marie) and Jacqueline Frakes. Dear grandmother of Hunter and Westin. Dear niece of Dolores Jankowski, also survived by other relatives and friends. Memorial gathering Friday March 13, 2020 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME (7626 W Greenfield Ave) from 11 AM until time of services at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Golden Retriever Rescue appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 3 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline