Mary E. LaValley

Mary E. LaValley Notice
Mary E. LaValley passed away on November 29, 2019 at the age of 86 years. She is reunited with her beloved husband, Gerald. Loving mother of Gerald (Donna), Robert (Julie), Steve (Laura), Laura (Tom) Flanagan, the late Peter, and Richard (Claire). Proud grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

In lieu of flowers memorials in Mary's name to the are appreciated.

Visitation will be at St. Matthew Catholic Church (9303 S. Chicago Rd., Oak Creek) on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 10:00AM-11:00AM. Mass of Christian Burial at church on Thursday at 11:00AM. Inurnment at St. Matthew Church Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019
