Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
More Obituaries for Mary Lemanski
Mary E. Lemanski


1932 - 2019
Mary E. Lemanski Notice
Lemanski, Mary E. (Nee Murphy) Passed away August 1, 2019 at her residence in Franklin, WI, surrounded by her family. She was 86 years old. Loving wife of the late Edward P. Lemanski, with whom she shared 58 years of marriage. Devoted and loving mother of Catherine (Sam) Oxendine, John (Sue) both deceased, Elizabeth Lemanski, Mary (Todd) Seaman, Joan (the late Gregory) Stupek and Michael (Christine). Dear brother-in-law Richard Lemanski also survives her. Left to treasure her memory are 18 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren. Mary loved the Greendale community and with Ed raised their family there. Mary was the backbone of the family and will be remembered for her deep love of her children. She was a beautiful woman who enjoyed cooking for and spending time with her family. Her faith and quiet strength kept her grounded through life's challenges, and made her an encouragement to others. She will be deeply missed. Memorial Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME (1875 N Calhoun Rd, Brookfield) from 1PM until the Memorial Service at 3PM. To receive this obit text 1854059 to 414-301-6422.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019
