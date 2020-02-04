|
|
Mary E. Marks (nee Beckman)
Elm Grove - Was born to eternal life on January 30, 2020, at age 93. Beloved wife of the late (1-8-2010) Arthur for 58 years. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Gene & Gladys, sister Carole Rauguth and brother Gene.
Selfless, caring and loving mother to Thomas, David (Mary Grimord), Karen (David) Nicholson and Laurie (Rick) Olson. Proud grandma of Abbey (Will), Michael (Julia), Alyssa, Erynn, Alexandra and Ryan. Special great grandma of Charlie. Dear sister of Vicki Beckman. Survived by many other relatives and friends.
Mary's top priority was taking care of her family. She was both a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader and she lent her time to the Marian Awards program. She also worked for St. Mary's Christian Formation program.
Mary volunteered at the Blood Center, Juvenile Diabetes Association, American Legion Post and the Elm Grove Cancer House. She received the Community Service Award and was named "Angel for Veterans." She was president of the Legion Post's Woman's Auxiliary for three years and also served as Chaplain and Secretary. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Other interests included cards, tennis, golfing and weekends at the farm with her family. Mary and Art traveled extensively after he retired, and some of her favorite trips were Hawaii with Art, NYC with David & Mary and a cruise with Karen. Also, a wonderful dog grandma!
We love you Mom and you will always be in our hearts. You have your wings and halo and will be watching over all of us.
A celebration of Mary's life will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Schmidt & Bartelt (10121 W. North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI 53226). Visitation from 10:30am until service at 12pm. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Elm Grove. Memorials can be made in Mary's memory to the .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020