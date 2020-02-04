Services
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Marks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. (Beckman) Marks


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Mary E. Marks (nee Beckman)

Elm Grove - Was born to eternal life on January 30, 2020, at age 93. Beloved wife of the late (1-8-2010) Arthur for 58 years. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Gene & Gladys, sister Carole Rauguth and brother Gene.

Selfless, caring and loving mother to Thomas, David (Mary Grimord), Karen (David) Nicholson and Laurie (Rick) Olson. Proud grandma of Abbey (Will), Michael (Julia), Alyssa, Erynn, Alexandra and Ryan. Special great grandma of Charlie. Dear sister of Vicki Beckman. Survived by many other relatives and friends.

Mary's top priority was taking care of her family. She was both a Cub Scout and Girl Scout leader and she lent her time to the Marian Awards program. She also worked for St. Mary's Christian Formation program.

Mary volunteered at the Blood Center, Juvenile Diabetes Association, American Legion Post and the Elm Grove Cancer House. She received the Community Service Award and was named "Angel for Veterans." She was president of the Legion Post's Woman's Auxiliary for three years and also served as Chaplain and Secretary. She was a member of the Red Hat Society. Other interests included cards, tennis, golfing and weekends at the farm with her family. Mary and Art traveled extensively after he retired, and some of her favorite trips were Hawaii with Art, NYC with David & Mary and a cruise with Karen. Also, a wonderful dog grandma!

We love you Mom and you will always be in our hearts. You have your wings and halo and will be watching over all of us.

A celebration of Mary's life will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Schmidt & Bartelt (10121 W. North Ave, Wauwatosa, WI 53226). Visitation from 10:30am until service at 12pm. Burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Elm Grove. Memorials can be made in Mary's memory to the .

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 4 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline