Mary E. McMahon
Mary E. McMahon passed away peacefully in her home on May 19, 2020 and was welcomed with open arms by the Lord. She will be missed dearly by those who knew her. Memorial and Funeral services will be held at a later time. Please go to www.pagenkopf.com for the full obituary.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 22 to May 24, 2020.