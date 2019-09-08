|
|
Mary E. Muench (Nee Janicki)
- - Passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the age of 72. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Jay, and their children Christopher (Colleen) and Rebecca (Lance) Van Der Ploeg. Proud grandmother of Anna, Klara, Millie, Griffin, Jay and Charles. Beloved sister of Paul (Christine) and Robert (Diane) Janicki. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18 at St. Mary's Visitation Parish (1260 Church St, Elm Grove) from 9AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Mary's Visitation Parish are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019