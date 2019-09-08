Services
BECKER RITTER FUNERAL HOME
14075 W. North Ave.
Brookfield, WI 53005
262-782-5330
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Mary's Visitation Parish
1260 Church St
Elm Grove, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Visitation Parish
1260 Church St
Elm Grove, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Muench
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. (Janicki) Muench

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. (Janicki) Muench Notice
Mary E. Muench (Nee Janicki)

- - Passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at the age of 72. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Jay, and their children Christopher (Colleen) and Rebecca (Lance) Van Der Ploeg. Proud grandmother of Anna, Klara, Millie, Griffin, Jay and Charles. Beloved sister of Paul (Christine) and Robert (Diane) Janicki. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18 at St. Mary's Visitation Parish (1260 Church St, Elm Grove) from 9AM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to St. Mary's Visitation Parish are appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline