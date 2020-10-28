Mary E Payne
Plymouth - Mary E. Payne, 88, of Plymouth died Oct. 27, 2020.
Survived by: Husband: David; Children: Steve (Michelle), Michael (Janet), Very Rev. Mark Payne, and Tom (Mikki); other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth, 9:00-11:00 A.M., on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 A.M. Inurnment will be in Parish cemetery.
The Suchon Funeral Home serving the family. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com
