Mary E. Payne
1932 - 2020
Mary E Payne

Plymouth - Mary E. Payne, 88, of Plymouth died Oct. 27, 2020.

Survived by: Husband: David; Children: Steve (Michelle), Michael (Janet), Very Rev. Mark Payne, and Tom (Mikki); other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Plymouth, 9:00-11:00 A.M., on Saturday, October 31, 2020. Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 A.M. Inurnment will be in Parish cemetery.

The Suchon Funeral Home serving the family. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
OCT
31
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Plymouth
1317 State Road 67 P O
Plymouth, WI 53073
(920) 893-9797
