Mary E. Strosin Notice
Strosin, Mary E. (Nee Bachman) Age 90 years. Born to eternal life April 17, 2019. Preceded in death by her 1st husband George Dietrich and later her 2nd husband Edward Strosin. Beloved mother of Paul (Patricia) Dietrich and Marianne (Theo) Goltz. Dear grandmother of Jeffrey (Chrissy) Dietrich and Dr. Daniel Goltz. Step mother of Lorraine Graham, the late Mary Ann Thompson, the late Harvey Strosin, Joan (Robert) McGinnis, Joseph (the late Diane) Strosin, Edward (Diane) Strosin, Ralph (Joanie) Strosin and Michelle Strosin. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Visitation Wed. April 24 at Blessed Savior Church 8545 W. Villard Ave. from 3:30 PM until the Mass of Christian Burial at 6:00 PM. Private interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials appreciated to Wisconsin Right for Life.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
