Mary E. Wishmann
South Milwaukee - Found peace March 1, 2020 at the age of 63 years. Beloved wife of the late Alexander Jonic. Loving mother of Aliya (Matthew Mitchell) Jonic. Proud grandmother of Enzo and Shia Mitchell. Dear daughter-in-law of Elizabeth and Jim. Sister of Monica (David), and Ann (Christopher). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial gathering on Saturday, March 7, from 3:00PM - 5:00PM at the funeral home chapel with a memorial service at 5:00PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.
Mary was a talented flutist and singer with the Community Chorus in Hales Corners.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020