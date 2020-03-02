Services
Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel
1314 Manitoba Avenue
South Milwaukee, WI 53172
(414) 304-5745
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Wishmann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary E. Wishmann

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary E. Wishmann Notice
Mary E. Wishmann

South Milwaukee - Found peace March 1, 2020 at the age of 63 years. Beloved wife of the late Alexander Jonic. Loving mother of Aliya (Matthew Mitchell) Jonic. Proud grandmother of Enzo and Shia Mitchell. Dear daughter-in-law of Elizabeth and Jim. Sister of Monica (David), and Ann (Christopher). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Memorial gathering on Saturday, March 7, from 3:00PM - 5:00PM at the funeral home chapel with a memorial service at 5:00PM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family appreciated.

Mary was a talented flutist and singer with the Community Chorus in Hales Corners.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A. Sass Funeral Home - South Milwaukee - South Shore Chapel
Download Now
jsonline