Phillip Funeral Home
1420 Paradise Drive
West Bend, WI 53095
(262) 338-2050
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
1933 - 2019
West Bend - Mary E. Eiche (nee Hable), PH.D, age 86, of Slinger, passed away on October 31, 2019 at Serenity Villa in Slinger. Mary was born on October 3, 1933 in Chippewa Falls, WI to Albert and Felicitas (nee Burns) Hable. A graduated of Marquette University and The Catholic University of America, she devoted her career to nursing education. She taught nursing at Marquette University and served as Associate Dean od Nursing at Milwaukee Area Technical College for many years. Patient, kind and generous, Mary was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed lifelong friendships

Mary is survived by her sons David and Steven (Nicole) Eiche, her daughter Laura (Matthew Miller) Eiche, granddaughter Giselle Eiche, sisters Dr. Kathleen Rhodes, Dr. Jane (James) Etner, Ann Hable and brother Paul (Rosemary) Hable. She was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Luke Eiche.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00pm on Monday November 11, 2019 at

St. Peter Catholic Church (@00 E Washington St Slinger, WI 53086) with Fr. Jonathon Schmeckel presiding. Visitation will be at the church on Monday from 11:00am until 12:45pm. Interment will be at Union Cemetery in Slinger at 3:00pm.

Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is Assisting The family

(262)338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2019
