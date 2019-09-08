|
Mary Eileen Troyer
Menomonee Falls - (Nee Kraemer) Was called home to be with her God on Monday, September 2, 2019 at the age of 92 years.
Mary prepared her own obituary:
"Please let this be a time of joy, love and reminiscing those who have gone before me, my Robert, my Ewald, my sister Babs and all those precious family members who we have loved and left us behind.
I love you all. Thank you.
Your Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, "Nana" and friend"
A Memorial Service will be held at EMMANUEL COMMUNITY CHURCH, N84 W16707 Menomonee Ave., Menomonee Falls, at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 9, followed by a luncheon for family and friends.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019