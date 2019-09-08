Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
4217 W Fond Du Lac Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53216
414-442-6912
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
EMMANUEL COMMUNITY CHURCH
N84 W16707 Menomonee Ave.
Menomonee Falls, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Troyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Eileen Troyer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Eileen Troyer Notice
Mary Eileen Troyer

Menomonee Falls - (Nee Kraemer) Was called home to be with her God on Monday, September 2, 2019 at the age of 92 years.

Mary prepared her own obituary:

"Please let this be a time of joy, love and reminiscing those who have gone before me, my Robert, my Ewald, my sister Babs and all those precious family members who we have loved and left us behind.

I love you all. Thank you.

Your Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, "Nana" and friend"

A Memorial Service will be held at EMMANUEL COMMUNITY CHURCH, N84 W16707 Menomonee Ave., Menomonee Falls, at 11:00 AM on Monday, September 9, followed by a luncheon for family and friends.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline