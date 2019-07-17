Services
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
1401 Grove Avenue
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Edward Catholic Church
1401 Grove Avenue
View Map
Mary Elaine Dretzka

Mary Elaine Dretzka Notice
Dretzka, Mary Elaine Mary Elaine Dretzka, age 86, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. Elaine was born in Milwaukee, WI on October 2, 1932, daughter of the late Sigmund and Jane (nee: Lewandowski) Pezanoski. On October 3, 1970 she was united in marriage to Roland N. Dretzka. Roland preceded her in death on March 18, 2017. Survivors include her children, David (Phyllis) Dretzka, Susan Dretzka, Julie (Tim) Myers; and other relatives. Mass on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Avenue. Visitation at the funeral home on Sunday 5-7 p.m. and at church Monday from 10-11 a.m. Memorials to St. Edward Church or St. Vincent de Paul. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredith funeralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 17 to July 21, 2019
