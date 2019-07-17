|
Dretzka, Mary Elaine Mary Elaine Dretzka, age 86, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019. Elaine was born in Milwaukee, WI on October 2, 1932, daughter of the late Sigmund and Jane (nee: Lewandowski) Pezanoski. On October 3, 1970 she was united in marriage to Roland N. Dretzka. Roland preceded her in death on March 18, 2017. Survivors include her children, David (Phyllis) Dretzka, Susan Dretzka, Julie (Tim) Myers; and other relatives. Mass on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1401 Grove Avenue. Visitation at the funeral home on Sunday 5-7 p.m. and at church Monday from 10-11 a.m. Memorials to St. Edward Church or St. Vincent de Paul. MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME 803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403 (262) 634-7888 Please send condolences to www.meredith funeralhome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from July 17 to July 21, 2019