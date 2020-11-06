1/1
Mary Elizabeth Steinberg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Elizabeth Steinberg

Brookfield - Mary Elizabeth Steinberg (nee Wadle), age 70 of Brookfield, WI, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Seasons Hospice of Wauwatosa, WI.

Mary was born August 13, 1950 in Knoxville, Iowa, the daughter of Blanche (Wachter) Wadle and Matthias Wadle. Mary Elizabeth was the 8th of 11 children and spent her childhood on a farm outside of Knoxville. She graduated from Knoxville Community High School in 1968. She attended Ottumwa Heights College, Ottumwa, Iowa, the same college her mother had attended many years prior. She later attended University of Northern Iowa.

Mary moved to California in 1978 and completed a combined Associates /Diploma degree in Nursing at The Los Angeles County Medical Center. Later she was employed as a traveling RN, and met her future husband, Rick Steinberg, while on assignment at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, LA. The couple married Oct. 19, 1991, at The Elms in New Orleans, later moving to Lansing, MI, where Rick attended law school, eventually settling in Brookfield, WI, where Mary completed her BSN at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2003. Throughout her life, she was employed by the Veterans Administration Hospitals in Knoxville, IA, Iowa City, IA, Long Beach, CA, Battle Creek, MI, and Milwaukee, WI and always enjoyed caring for our veterans. Mary retired from nursing in 2012.

Mary had a wonderful sense of humor and a unique way about her that will be missed. Her innate qualities of intelligence, quick wit, thoughtfulness and magnetic personality made it a joy to be in her company. Those who knew her well were familiar with her love of reading, her terrific memory and ability to recall even the smallest of details. Earlier in adulthood she enjoyed crocheting and needle point, making gifts for family and friends. Mary was also a member of West Allis Lions Club for over 15 years. Mary and RIck hosted many international students through their affiliation with Lions International.

Mary is survived by her spouse, Attorney Rick Steinberg, of Brookfield, WI; siblings, Eunice DeLong of Michigan, Ronald (Carole) Wadle of Florida, Melvin (Carole) Wadle of Missouri, Maurice (Videlle) Wadle of Iowa, Eldon (Gloria) Wadle of Virginia, Michelle Wadle (Stephen Sombar) of Texas, and Barbara (Jim) McGaughran of Florida, brother-in-law, Chuck Reeves of Iowa. Also, Randy (Pam) Steinberg of Wisconsin, Betty Steinberg of Wisconsin, as well as numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Mary is preceded in death by brother Merrill (1973), parents Blanche Wadle (1977) and Matthias Wadle (1990), sister Patricia Reeves (2019), brother John (2020).

Visitation Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 10:00am until Time of Service at 12:30pm at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI. with Rev. Tom Griffey officiating. Interment Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin, WI. Memorials to the Lions Clubs International Foundation appreciated.

To view Mary's Service via Zoom, please go to www.schmidtandbartelt.com and click on her obituary. There will be a link at the bottom of the page.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10121 West North Avenue
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
(414) 774-5010
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved