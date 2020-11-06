Mary Elizabeth Steinberg
Brookfield - Mary Elizabeth Steinberg (nee Wadle), age 70 of Brookfield, WI, died Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Seasons Hospice of Wauwatosa, WI.
Mary was born August 13, 1950 in Knoxville, Iowa, the daughter of Blanche (Wachter) Wadle and Matthias Wadle. Mary Elizabeth was the 8th of 11 children and spent her childhood on a farm outside of Knoxville. She graduated from Knoxville Community High School in 1968. She attended Ottumwa Heights College, Ottumwa, Iowa, the same college her mother had attended many years prior. She later attended University of Northern Iowa.
Mary moved to California in 1978 and completed a combined Associates /Diploma degree in Nursing at The Los Angeles County Medical Center. Later she was employed as a traveling RN, and met her future husband, Rick Steinberg, while on assignment at Charity Hospital in New Orleans, LA. The couple married Oct. 19, 1991, at The Elms in New Orleans, later moving to Lansing, MI, where Rick attended law school, eventually settling in Brookfield, WI, where Mary completed her BSN at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2003. Throughout her life, she was employed by the Veterans Administration Hospitals in Knoxville, IA, Iowa City, IA, Long Beach, CA, Battle Creek, MI, and Milwaukee, WI and always enjoyed caring for our veterans. Mary retired from nursing in 2012.
Mary had a wonderful sense of humor and a unique way about her that will be missed. Her innate qualities of intelligence, quick wit, thoughtfulness and magnetic personality made it a joy to be in her company. Those who knew her well were familiar with her love of reading, her terrific memory and ability to recall even the smallest of details. Earlier in adulthood she enjoyed crocheting and needle point, making gifts for family and friends. Mary was also a member of West Allis Lions Club for over 15 years. Mary and RIck hosted many international students through their affiliation with Lions International.
Mary is survived by her spouse, Attorney Rick Steinberg, of Brookfield, WI; siblings, Eunice DeLong of Michigan, Ronald (Carole) Wadle of Florida, Melvin (Carole) Wadle of Missouri, Maurice (Videlle) Wadle of Iowa, Eldon (Gloria) Wadle of Virginia, Michelle Wadle (Stephen Sombar) of Texas, and Barbara (Jim) McGaughran of Florida, brother-in-law, Chuck Reeves of Iowa. Also, Randy (Pam) Steinberg of Wisconsin, Betty Steinberg of Wisconsin, as well as numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Mary is preceded in death by brother Merrill (1973), parents Blanche Wadle (1977) and Matthias Wadle (1990), sister Patricia Reeves (2019), brother John (2020).
Visitation Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 10:00am until Time of Service at 12:30pm at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 10121 W. North Avenue, Wauwatosa, WI. with Rev. Tom Griffey officiating. Interment Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin, WI. Memorials to the Lions Clubs International Foundation appreciated.
To view Mary's Service via Zoom, please go to www.schmidtandbartelt.com
and click on her obituary. There will be a link at the bottom of the page.