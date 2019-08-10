Resources
Mary Ella Roberts

Mary Ella Roberts Notice
Roberts, Mary Ella Passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Age 90. Long-time resident of 10th and Capitol Dr. Preceded in death by her husband, Monroe Roberts. Loving mother of James Duckworth, Michael Duckworth, and Patrick (Bridget) Roberts. She will be greatly missed by grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her twin sister Marcella Riley, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, August 16 at GREATER GALILEE BAPTIST CHURCH 2432 N. TEUTONIA AVE MILWAUKEE from 10 AM until time of Service at 11 AM. Procession to Wisconsin Memorial Park.


Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 10, 2019
