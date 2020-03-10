|
Mary Ellen Andrew-Wilke
(nee Kay) passed away on March 8, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Loving mother of Bennett (Tracey Elliot) Andrew, Curt (Pam) Andrew, and Debbie (John) Kowalski. Proud grandmother of Damon Matte, LeeAnna Manke, Clint (Ruth) Andrew, Julie (Adam) Perl, Andrea (Billy) Turpin, Tina (Tony) Lewis, Melissa Sanchez, and Tim Kowalski. Great-grandmother of 23 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Sister of Patty Weimer. Preceded in death by Bennett James Andrew Jr., Jim Wilke, Lowell and Eva Kay, and Bennett James and Anne Andrew Sr. Further survived by the Jim Wilke Family who provided 7 wonderful years of happiness and companionship. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
The family wishes to say a very special thank you to Melissa, Home InStead, and Horizon Home Care and Hospice for their loving nurses and staff for the devoted care.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at South Milwaukee United Methodist Church (1327 Marshall Ave., South Milwaukee) from 10:00AM-11:30AM. Funeral service at church on Saturday at 11:30AM. Private interment at Forest Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020