Mary Ellen Balogh(nee Neibert) Born to Eternal Life on May 20, 2020 at the age of 83 years. She is survived by her husband John; Sons Gene (Debbie) and Henry "Skippy"; Step-daughter Carolyn; Grandchildren Gene Jr., Shane, Emily and Diana. Also survived by other relatives and friends.Mary Ellen was the most wonderful and loving wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.Private services were held. Interment Highland Memorial Park Cemetery.