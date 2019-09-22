|
|
Mary Ellen Cox
Greenfield - (nee Krivitz) Passed away September 14, 2019 at the age of 61 years. Beloved wife of Dearl Cox. Loving mother of Anthony and Jesse Cox. Dear daughter of Ronald Krivitz and the late Shirley Hansen. Loving sister of Lisa (Carl) Stika. Aunt of Alexander Reid, and Noah and Lilly Stika. Special cousin of Theresa Skotzke. Further survived by other family and friends. Memorial services will be held Tuesday September 24, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Tuesday 4:00 pm until time of services. Private Inurnment Highland Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019