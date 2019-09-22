Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Home
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
6:00 PM
Schaff Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Cox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Ellen Cox

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Ellen Cox Notice
Mary Ellen Cox

Greenfield - (nee Krivitz) Passed away September 14, 2019 at the age of 61 years. Beloved wife of Dearl Cox. Loving mother of Anthony and Jesse Cox. Dear daughter of Ronald Krivitz and the late Shirley Hansen. Loving sister of Lisa (Carl) Stika. Aunt of Alexander Reid, and Noah and Lilly Stika. Special cousin of Theresa Skotzke. Further survived by other family and friends. Memorial services will be held Tuesday September 24, 2019 at 6:00 pm at Schaff Funeral Home. Visitation Tuesday 4:00 pm until time of services. Private Inurnment Highland Memorial Park.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline