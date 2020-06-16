Mary Ellen Fromm
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ellen Fromm

Mary Ellen (McKennan) Fromm of Milwaukee, passed away on June 14, 2020 at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Dan, and her beloved sister, Teddy. She is survived by 6 children, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren: Ellen (Carl) Baehr of Milwaukee WI, Terry Fromm, Steve and Brian (Lindsey) Hampton, and Carter and Cameron Hampton of Houston TX, Jean (Jim) Vail and Nora Vail of Hazlet NJ, Paul (Mary) Fromm, Cayla, Jenny, and Jack Fromm of Rochester NY, Pete Fromm (Rose Powers), Nolan and Aidan Fromm of Missoula MT, and Joe Fromm (Betsy Koonce) of Minneapolis MN.

Mary Ellen was born in Chicago to Harold and Helen McKennan, and grew up in the Chicago area with her sister Teddy (Sister Theodora McKennan), attending Longwood Academy, before graduating summa cum laude from Marquette University in Milwaukee in 1948 (BS in Chemistry). She and Dan were married in 1949, and lived in Whitefish Bay, Mequon, Shorewood, and Bayside, and most recently at the Milwaukee Catholic Home.

Busy raising 6 children, Mary Ellen was active in the community and her children's lives, volunteering at St. Robert's School and Shorewood High School, and involved with Sunday school, swim meets, and theatre productions. She was an avid bridge player and was lifelong friends with many of her fellow bridge players.

After Dan's retirement, Mary Ellen and Dan traveled extensively and were active in their community and at St. Eugene's Parish in Bayside. She was a volunteer for many years at Riveredge Nature Center, St. Ben's Meal Program, Milwaukee Literacy Services, Interfaith, and the Benedict Center.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Benedict Center or the Milwaukee Catholic Home would be appreciated.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Feerick Funeral Home - Shorewood
2025 East Capitol Drive
Shorewood, WI 53211
(414) 962-8383
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved