Mary Ellen FrommMary Ellen (McKennan) Fromm of Milwaukee, passed away on June 14, 2020 at the age of 93. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Dan, and her beloved sister, Teddy. She is survived by 6 children, 8 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren: Ellen (Carl) Baehr of Milwaukee WI, Terry Fromm, Steve and Brian (Lindsey) Hampton, and Carter and Cameron Hampton of Houston TX, Jean (Jim) Vail and Nora Vail of Hazlet NJ, Paul (Mary) Fromm, Cayla, Jenny, and Jack Fromm of Rochester NY, Pete Fromm (Rose Powers), Nolan and Aidan Fromm of Missoula MT, and Joe Fromm (Betsy Koonce) of Minneapolis MN.Mary Ellen was born in Chicago to Harold and Helen McKennan, and grew up in the Chicago area with her sister Teddy (Sister Theodora McKennan), attending Longwood Academy, before graduating summa cum laude from Marquette University in Milwaukee in 1948 (BS in Chemistry). She and Dan were married in 1949, and lived in Whitefish Bay, Mequon, Shorewood, and Bayside, and most recently at the Milwaukee Catholic Home.Busy raising 6 children, Mary Ellen was active in the community and her children's lives, volunteering at St. Robert's School and Shorewood High School, and involved with Sunday school, swim meets, and theatre productions. She was an avid bridge player and was lifelong friends with many of her fellow bridge players.After Dan's retirement, Mary Ellen and Dan traveled extensively and were active in their community and at St. Eugene's Parish in Bayside. She was a volunteer for many years at Riveredge Nature Center, St. Ben's Meal Program, Milwaukee Literacy Services, Interfaith, and the Benedict Center.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Benedict Center or the Milwaukee Catholic Home would be appreciated.