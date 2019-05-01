|
Gennrich, Mary Ellen (Nee Dougherty) Entered into Eternal Life on Saturday, April 27, 2019. Age 82. Preceded in death by her beloved husband, David Gennrich and her parents, Everette and Mayme Dougherty. Loving and proud mother of Ellen, the late David Charles (Tina Bosshard), Alice (Dawn Joers), and Peter (Carolina Anaya-Gennrich). Devoted grandma to Isabel, Karissa, Paul and Quentin. Dear sister of Sheila Ann Dougherty, PBVM. Mary Ellen will be missed by family and dear friends. Visitation Friday, May 3 at ST. AGNES CATHOLIC CHURCH 12801 W. FAIRMOUNT AVE. BUTLER, WI from 11 AM until time of Mass at 12 Noon. Entombment at Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to St. Agnes Catholic Church or Presentation Sisters of Dubuque appreciated. Mary Ellen was a proud graduate of Clarke College, Dubuque and retired from St. Agnes Catholic School after 25 years as a teacher.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 1, 2019