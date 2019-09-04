|
Mary Ellen Marcinkiewicz
Milwaukee - The Lord carried Mary Ellen home on August 31, 2019. She was born in Milwaukee on April 23, 1941 to Sylvestor and Anne Kurek. On April 20, 1963 she married Ken Marcinkiewicz. She is survived by her husband of 56 yrs, Kenneth; daughter Bethann (Eric) Western, son Eric (December Gephart); grandchildren Rachael, Natalie and Nicholas Prom, Evan, Daniel and Eric II Western, Zachary Marcinkiewicz, Skyler Wheeler, Quinn and Lydia Gephart. She is further survived by her sisters Helen Ann (Lon) Jepsen, Cathie (Harrey) Kurek-Ovshinsky and Marge Grant, brother in law LeRoy (Barbara) Marcinkiewicz and dearest friends Ron and Diane Cook, as well as nieces, nephews and friends
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 7th at ST. MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 9306 W. Beloit Rd from 9-10:45AM with the Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM. Private family interment. In lieu of flowers donation to the Ulcerative Colitis/Krohns Society or the appreciated.
Special thanks to Always Best Care, especially JaMona and Stephanie and to the wonderful nurses at Aurora in home hospice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019